Sunny and warmer today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds continue to clear through midday and early afternoon. Sunshine will help temperatures reach the low 80s today.

The weekend looks picture perfect! We will see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Weekend afternoons will be typically humid but not oppressive. The summer-like weather continues next week but that means more humidity and daily storm chances. Our earliest chance for a few showers arrives overnight on Sunday into the early morning hours of Monday.

Starting on Monday the muggy conditions return making each afternoon next week feel sultry. Better storm chances develop Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.

Stay weather aware. The along with the high humidity next week, we’ll have a good chance for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. We do not expect severe weather or widespread storms but be weather aware through the week as any storm could produce dangerous lightning. Highs next week will remain in the mid 80s which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.