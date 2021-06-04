Contests
Alcohol a factor in Clermont County crash that sent 4 to hospital

By Lauren Artino and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County that hospitalized four people early Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Five people total were in the vehicle when it crashed near Mt. Pisgah Road in New Richmond at 2:45 a.m., the post said in a release.

A 2014 Ford Explorer, driven by James D. Durham, 23, of Amelia was traveling southwest on State Route 132 when the SUV failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, the release states.

Two of the four passengers, Cynthia D. Durham, 24 of New Richmond and Chelsea M. Barron, 28, of Park Hills, Ky., were ejected and sustained serious injuries.

The other two passengers, Kelsey N. Blank, 25, of Moscow, Ohio, and Michael K. Simpson, 23, of New Richmond, have minor injuries, according to the patrol.

All passengers taken in ambulances to a local hospital.

The driver refused treatment at the scene, troopers say.

It’s not clear yet if they wore seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

It’s also not clear how long Ohio 132 will remain closed, according to the state patrol.

Drivers can detour onto Ten Mile Road, dispatchers say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

The crash is at the 3.8 mile marker.
