Alcohol a factor in Clermont County crash that sent 4 to hospital

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County that hospitalized four people early Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Five people total were in the vehicle when it crashed near Mt. Pisgah Road in New Richmond at 2:45 a.m., the post said in a release.

A 2014 Ford Explorer, driven by James D. Durham, 23, of Amelia was traveling southwest on State Route 132 when the SUV failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, the release states.

Troopers brought us closer to the scene.

2 people were thrown from the car in this crash.

Two of the four passengers, Cynthia D. Durham, 24 of New Richmond and Chelsea M. Barron, 28, of Park Hills, Ky., were ejected and sustained serious injuries.

The other two passengers, Kelsey N. Blank, 25, of Moscow, Ohio, and Michael K. Simpson, 23, of New Richmond, have minor injuries, according to the patrol.

All passengers taken in ambulances to a local hospital.

The driver refused treatment at the scene, troopers say.

It’s not clear yet if they wore seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

It’s also not clear how long Ohio 132 will remain closed, according to the state patrol.

Drivers can detour onto Ten Mile Road, dispatchers say.

