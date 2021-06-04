VIDEO: Police looking to identify suspects who shot at homeless with BB gun in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects who were seen on surveillance video shooting at homeless people in Over-the-Rhine.

According to police, around 2 a.m. on June 3, the people in the videos targeted homeless people throughout OTR by shooting them with a BB gun.

The specific incident captured on camera happened at 1615 Republic Street.

Police say three additional incidents happened on Gest Street, Corwine Avenue and McMicken, and 7th and Plum.

Sgt. Rob Shircliff calls the actions of these suspects a senseless assault on defenseless people.

“It kind of tells you the mindset of those individuals in the car who are just picking at defenseless people,” Sgt. Shircliff explained.

The car police are looking for is a late model light-colored Hyundai Sonata with a dark hood.

Human Services Coalition Chairman Brian Garry tells FOX19 NOW the video was so saddening to watching.

“It was pouring down rain yesterday, they [homeless people] were getting shelter here in the place where they know will protect them at St. Anthony,” explained Garry. “And to be in this place of refuge, and not even be safe here on the street, it’s a tragedy, it’s heartbreaking. When I saw that, it hurt me. I felt the sting of the bullets.”

The suspects are two women and a man, according to police.

If you have any information you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

