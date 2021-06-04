Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

VIDEO: Police looking to identify suspects who shot at homeless with BB gun in OTR

By Kim Schupp and Morgan Parrish
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects who were seen on surveillance video shooting at homeless people in Over-the-Rhine.

According to police, around 2 a.m. on June 3, the people in the videos targeted homeless people throughout OTR by shooting them with a BB gun.

The specific incident captured on camera happened at 1615 Republic Street.

Police say three additional incidents happened on Gest Street, Corwine Avenue and McMicken, and 7th and Plum.

Sgt. Rob Shircliff calls the actions of these suspects a senseless assault on defenseless people.

“It kind of tells you the mindset of those individuals in the car who are just picking at defenseless people,” Sgt. Shircliff explained.

The car police are looking for is a late model light-colored Hyundai Sonata with a dark hood.

Human Services Coalition Chairman Brian Garry tells FOX19 NOW the video was so saddening to watching.

“It was pouring down rain yesterday, they [homeless people] were getting shelter here in the place where they know will protect them at St. Anthony,” explained Garry. “And to be in this place of refuge, and not even be safe here on the street, it’s a tragedy, it’s heartbreaking. When I saw that, it hurt me. I felt the sting of the bullets.”

The suspects are two women and a man, according to police.

If you have any information you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is at the 3.8 mile marker.
Two people killed in I-75 semi crash; NB lanes closed to around midnight
Southbound Interstate 75 will remain closed until Thursday afternoon due to a fatal semi crash...
Driver killed in I-75 crash identified by police
Julian Rogers
Cameo nightclub owner hid $100K from IRS in year of shooting, feds say
Police looking for driver who hit trailer then fled scene
Ohio woman, 29, loses unborn child in US-50 crash
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County that...
Alcohol a factor in Clermont County crash that sent 4 to hospital

Latest News

For the first time in 6 years, Robertson County will have a primary care doctor
For the first time in 6 years, Robertson County will have a primary care doctor
Head football coach, Marcus Wattley, is accused of forcing a Jewish student who keeps Kosher to...
Coaches ousted after player says he was forced to eat pork
In this frame grab from video provided by Hudson Community Television, retired Army Lt. Col....
Legion official resigns over censored Memorial Day speech
The City of Covington says Ke'Ovion "Keeter" Seay Tevis (far left) was a lifeguard at the...
Guilty verdict, plea deal announced in murder of NKY teen
Bob Huggins Homecoming
Bob Huggins to host Homecoming event in Cincinnati