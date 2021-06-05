$25K in equipment and parts stolen from Lebanon home construction site

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State homebuilder and his customer are reeling after being hit by a thief in the middle of the night.

Homebuilder Tony Fornshell says he and his crew showed up at the construction site Wednesday morning to find the garage wide open. He says much of the equipment that was in it the night before was gone.

“We thought we were locked up and in a safe neighborhood,” Fornshell said of the Lebanon construction site. “But they’ve obviously cut the lock here to get in.”

Fornshell is now without his battery-powered DeWalt tools.

“Based on the weirdness of what they chose to take, you could tell they kind of know what they were looking for in some respects and, at the same time, didn’t get other valuable things,” he said.

Just in tools, Fornshell says the thief or thieves took $10,000-$12,000. They also found other items to steal in the garage—refrigerators, a range and a dishwasher, according to Fornshell.

Inside the home, they also got their hands on a stack of tile. “It was enough to do a full master shower,” Fornshell said.

An array of plumbing parts rounded out the haul.

Fornshell guesses multiple people were involved based on the amount and weight of the items.

“Definitely two or three people, and a larger vehicle that would have been able to back down a driveway and get everything in one trip,” he said.

All told, Fornshell says they got away with $25,000 in equipment, appliances and parts.

A police report was filed, and insurance will cover the losses, but as work begins again, Fornshell says he will never be able to look at a work site the same again.

“It will be all those inconveniences of not being able to trust a job site or a neighborhood, and the picking up of every tool for every trip back to the hardware store, trip to the lumberyard, and every time you go to lunch,” he said.

If you see any of what was stolen or have information, you’re urged to contact the police.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.