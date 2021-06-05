Contests
Child hit by car in Clifton Heights, police say

Cincinnati police are investigating a car crash in which a child was hit.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young child was hit by a car in the 2900 block of West McMicken Avenue Friday night, according to police.

The child was transported to the Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, police say.

Police have not disclosed the severity of the injuries nor the age of the child.

We also do not know if the driver stopped following the crash.

Police are investigating.

