Hamilton Ohio Pride hosts first pride festival in Hamilton

By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton Ohio Pride held the first Pride festival in Hamilton Saturday afternoon.

Several people gathered for the pride parade at Rotary Park, followed by a festival at Marcum Park.

The festival was filled with rainbow-colored flags, music, arts and crafts.

“I honestly didn’t think I would be able to live here and be myself and be happy because it has not always been a very welcoming place for the gay community,” Hamilton Pride Committee Chair Taylor Stone-Welch said.

Stone-Welch says that a lot of progress has been made over the last decade.

“It’s really, really impactful, and it means a lot to us personally to receive the support that we’ve received,” Stone-Welch said.

Ethan, a Butler County resident who attended the event, says that he is proud to be transgender.

“It’s really exciting to know that there’s more of us out there, and we’re actually happy to be able to come out and feel safe enough to come out. It’s really exciting,” Ethan said.

“It’s just amazing to see this many people,” another attendee, Christina, said.

Organizers say that the day’s festivities will conclude with a concert at the RiversEdge Amphitheater at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

