Isolated chance of rain Sunday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This weekend will be great with lots of sunshine and warm weather. Highs will be in the mid 80s, which is slightly above the normal high of 80. There is a small chance for rain and isolated storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

A summer-like pattern will arrive Monday which means daily storm chances and high humidity.

Dewpoints will go from the 60s this weekend to the 70s most of next week. That means the air will be a bit more uncomfortable, especially in the afternoon hours. That increase in moisture will also help to fuel storms.

We don’t expect severe weather at this time but any storm could have lots of lightning.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

