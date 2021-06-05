Contests
Man, woman identified in fatal I-75 crash

The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.
The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified the man and the woman who died after semis crashed head-on I-75 Friday.

Momin Shoukri, 26, and his passenger Rose Portillo, 37, died due to a crash that happened around 3 p.m. at the 3.8-mile marker near Hopple Street.

>> Two people killed in I-75 semi crash; SB lanes open, NB lanes still closed

Police say Shoukri was driving a 2014 Freightliner tractor semi-trailer South on I-75 when he lost control and hit the concrete barrier. He then crossed onto northbound I-75 where he was hit by a 2015 Volvo D13 tractor semi-trailer driven by 66-year-old Calvin Jones.

The southbound semi caught fire. The Shoukri and Portillo were unable to escape and died at the scene, according to police.

Jones did not have any significant injuries, officers said.

It is unclear if Shoukri and Portillo were wearing seatbelts during the time of the crash.

Officers say excessive speed is a factor in the crash.

Impairment as is yet to be determined.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

