Warm on Sunday, slight chance of rain

By Olga Breese
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mild overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s by sunrise. Sunday starts off wit plenty of sunshine, but you will notice an increase in cloud cover as the day goes on. Highs in the mid 80s. Enjoy the dry conditions while they last. Some portions of the Tri-State may see a late day pop-up shower or storm Sunday afternoon and evening.

A summer-like pattern arrives Monday. Expect daily storm chances and high humidity until Friday. As dewpoints rise from the 60s this weekend to the 70s through Friday, it will feel a bit more uncomfortable, especially during the afternoon hours. The increase in moisture will help to fuel storms each day.

While severe weather is not at this time, remember that any storm could have lots of dangerous lightning.

