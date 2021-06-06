Contests
1 injured in O’Bryonville shooting, police say

One person was shot in O'Bryonville Saturday night, police said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is injured after a shooting took place in O’Bryonville Saturday night.

Cincinnati police say the shooting took place in the 1900 block Pogue Avenue just after 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Police say no one was arrested.

Officers are still investigating the shooting.

