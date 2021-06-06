Open-air vintage market, Charm at the Farm, returns to Lebanon farm grounds

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) -The open-air vintage outdoor market, Charm at the Farm, will be celebrating their fifth anniversary as they return to Lebanon starting this coming weekend.

Co-Owner Amy Doyle says that this is the fifth year the vintage market will be operating on a 56-acre former award-winning Clydesdale horse farm in Lebanon, Ohio.

“So, we are super excited about that. We are celebrating five years in business and being able to help support all the amazing vendors that we have selling their handmaid or repurposed vintage goods at the farm,” Doyle said.

They also partnered with non-profits that support and empower women.

“We’ve got two amazing charities,” Doyle said. “The Eve Center which is local to here in Cincinnati. And the SIFA Collective an international charity in Tanzania but is has Cincinnati roots and so we will be donating this year to both of those amazing organizations that help empower woman.”

Those who would like to attend can get tickets online. Charm at the Farm will return June 11 through 13, Aug. 20 to 22, and Oct. 15 through 17.

Doyle says that they will have about 112 vendors, including 15 new vendors, “so even if you have come before, it’s a great opportunity to see new vendors, also to see what amazing things our returning vendors – every time they come, they bring new things.”

