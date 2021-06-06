Contests
Advertisement

Cincinnati Soap Box Derby celebrates 50th anniversary

People gathered Sunday at Ault Park in Mt. Lookout for the fiftieth anniversary of the Soap Box...
People gathered Sunday at Ault Park in Mt. Lookout for the fiftieth anniversary of the Soap Box Derby.(WXIX)
By Drew Amman
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Soap Box Derby celebrating its fiftieth year of racing at Ault park in Mt. Lookout Sunday after the event was paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the mission of this non-profit is the message of sportsmanship, and racers get to learn driving fundamentals.

“Back in the 60s and 70s, they raced here, and as a matter of fact, the owner of OfficeKey, the primary sponsor, he raced here on this hill in 1979 with a homemade-built car. Today we use prefabricated cars that you buy as a kit and then manufacture,” Race Director Stan Kokotajlo said.

To cut down on the number of people at the event, each division runs separately. The morning race is in the stock division, and the afternoon session follows with super stock cars.

Drivers range from ages 7 to 18.

“We have plenty of cars for the kids to use. Then there’s a few families that actually go and buy the cars themselves and build them to compete,” Kokotajlo adds.

Drivers get to know car rules, size requirements, weight placement, and other technical adjustments. Then, the winners of each division will head to Akron for the All-American Soap Box Derby.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

