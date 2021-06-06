First round of donations from man fixing up old bikes hit the streets this weekend

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The first round of donations from a Warren County man who has been fixing up old bikes hit the streets this weekend.

This project has been ongoing for the last three years, and this weekend Steven Douglass loaded up his trailer full of bicycles and made a couple of stops to give some local kids a surprise.

Douglass says he is a mechanic turned real estate agent who has some time to kill and figured it would be well spent giving a second life to bicycles and helping kids.

“We went to a place that’s called Block Ministries, and they do school care on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for toddler age kids up through teenagers, and that was the first stop, so we gave them about 35 bikes,” said Douglass.

With about 25 to 35 bikes and scooters still on the trailer, Douglass had another stop to get wheels in the hands of children who otherwise wouldn’t have that form of entertainment during the summer months.

“The next place we went was called Urban City Promise, and that’s in Cincinnati as well in the Price Hill area,” Douglass told FOX19.

Douglass said the experience brings a tear to his eye to see this all come together. “There was a whole bunch of kids surrounding us. They’re all like pumped and excited for all of these bikes. It was chaotic.”

