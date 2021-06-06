Pavilion unveiled in honor of Kyle Plush

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered in Stanbery Park Saturday for a ribbon-cutting of the brand new pavilion built in honor of Kyle Plush.

Kyle’s parents said today was a good day for them. They say, with this dedicated pavilion, his memory will live on.

“The outpouring of support, it’s just a positive experience, and we’re hoping that it doesn’t end today,” said Kyle’s dad Ron Plush.

Ron said Kyle has used to love Stanbery Park. He would hunt for fossils with his uncle, go for longs walks with his cousin, “just so many experiences in this park.”

Kyle died on April 10th in 2018, when he got pinned under the seat in his parent’s minivan in the parking lot of Seven Hills School in Madisonville.

He called 911 for help twice, but officers couldn’t locate the van and thought it could be a prank.

Ron says they have seen a positive change in the 911 system after a new director was appointed, “it looks like things are really starting to shape up, and there’s a lot of positive things happening.”

Kyle’s parents say they hope people are reminded of their son every time they visit the park.

“We live right down the road, so it’s part of our community, and we love this park, so we’re looking forward to attending a lot more events here this summer,” said Kyle’s mom Jill Plush.

Kyle’s parents have also created the Kyle Plush ‘Answer the Call’ Foundation to focus on improving 911 systems from hiring experienced dispatchers to utilizing the latest technology.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.