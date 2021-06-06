Watch for an isolated storm today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today, watch for an isolated shower for thunderstorm. Especially during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we will have a mix of sun and clouds as daytime highs reach the mid 80s.

A summer-like pattern arrives Monday. Expect daily storm chances and high humidity until Friday. As dewpoints rise from the 60s this weekend to the 70s through Friday, it will feel a bit more uncomfortable, especially during the afternoon hours. The increase in moisture will help to fuel storms each day.

While severe weather is not at this time, remember that any storm could have lots of dangerous lightning

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.