2 charges dropped against woman accused of fatally hitting 6-year-old boy in Hamilton crash

Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl
Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -A Butler County judge dismissed two charges against a woman accused of killing a 6-year-old boy in a crash that happened in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 11.

According to court documents, Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 30, is no longer facing driving under the influence and child endangerment charges but is still facing a drug possession charge.

Hamilton police say their initial investigation revealed that 6-year-old Nolen Scott Jones and 11-year-old Logan Watson were crossing the street outside of the crosswalk near Symmes Avenue when they were hit by a car driven by Mehl.

>> 6-year-old fatally struck identified; 2 women under arrest, police say

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt says that Jones succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Court documents state that there was “no indication of alcohol involvement” even though a urine sample was provided, and the results are still pending.

Police say Mehl had two children in the car with her during the time of the crash.

Police removed the children from her car and “in plain view a small baggie was seen with multiple pills inside the bag,” they wrote. “The baggie was stuffed in the crack of the passenger seat where one of the juveniles had been sitting. (Mehl) advised officers at police (headquarters) that the pills were percocets. The pills have been sent off to BCI for testing.”

Hamilton police say a woman at the scene, Hortencia Renessa Garcia, 26, was arrested for tampering with evidence.

The arrest report states that Garcia saw the crash, pulled over, and said she realized she knew the driver of the vehicle (Mehl).

Mehl told Garcia to go grab her money out of her car and officers reported that they found money and a pink sparkled coin purse inside her bra when they searched Garcia.

The arrest report says there was a folded dollar bill with white powder residue in the coin purse, two small baggies with white powder residue, and two straws with white powder residue.

A Butler County judge originally ordered a $75,000 bond, with a SCRAM bracelet, house arrest, and a pretrial. Her attorneys filed a request to change her home detention ankle bracelet program.

Court documents say that she posted bond, and is serving house arrest.

