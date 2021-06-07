Contests
7 shot in Cleveland

By Stephanie Czekalinski and Steph Krane
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven people were shot around 10 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, EMS confirmed.

EMS said they took six people to the hospital after they were shot on the 3700 block of Woodbridge Avenue.

Two of them were in serious condition.

A seventh person who was shot refused EMS transport to the hospital.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

