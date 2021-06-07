7 shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven people were shot around 10 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, EMS confirmed.

EMS said they took six people to the hospital after they were shot on the 3700 block of Woodbridge Avenue.

Two of them were in serious condition.

A seventh person who was shot refused EMS transport to the hospital.

