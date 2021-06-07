ATF issues $5,000 reward anyone with info on fatal Winton Hills shooting
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, ATF, is issuing a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information regarding a fatal shooting that happened in Winton Hills in April.
Cincinnati Police say Jason Herring, 22, died due to a shooting that took place on April 2 in the 5300 block of Bettman Drive.
>> Man dies in Winton Hills shooting, police say
Officers do not have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-Tips.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.