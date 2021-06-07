ATF issues $5,000 reward anyone with info on fatal Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, ATF, is issuing a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information regarding a fatal shooting that happened in Winton Hills in April.

Cincinnati Police say Jason Herring, 22, died due to a shooting that took place on April 2 in the 5300 block of Bettman Drive.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-Tips.

