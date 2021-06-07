Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New COVID-19 cases continue to go down in the U.S., but top health officials are focusing on another number that’s rising.

A weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of youths hospitalized with COVID-19 this spring.

“More concerning were the number of adolescents admitted to the hospital who required treatment in the intensive care unit with mechanical ventilation,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

The statistics are renewing calls to get shots in the arms of those aged 12 to 17.

“I want to highlight a specific population that we were hoping will join the tens of millions who have already been vaccinated, and that is adolescents,” Walensky said.

A recent Gallup poll shows two-thirds of U.S. adults now say their lives are at least somewhat back to normal, reflecting a shift in sentiments about the pandemic since the fall.

Walensky, however, said until a young person is fully vaccinated, she recommends they continue to wear masks and take precautions to protect themselves and others.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.
Man, woman identified in fatal I-75 crash
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
A man was shot and killed in front of a home in Lebanon Saturday evening, police say.
Man found fatally shot in Lebanon
Court rules in favor of family whose son took his own life after bullying
Family of 8-year-old CPS student who died by suicide wins key court battle

Latest News

Tri-State 12-year-old wrestler will represent USA
12-year-old Cincinnati wrestler is youngest member of Team USA
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 51
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls
Vicki Waters and Frank Drees
Podcast shines spotlight on Cincinnati double-murder cold case
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
US fights ruling to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico