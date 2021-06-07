Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cicada caused a car crash on Riverside Drive early Monday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
The errant cicada flew in through an open window and hit a driver in the face, police say.
The driver then crashed into a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.
Police provided no word on the condition either of the driver or of the cicada.
The crash has closed outbound Riverside Drive while crews respond and clean up the scene, according to police.
