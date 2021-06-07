Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cicada caused a car crash on Riverside Drive early Monday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

The errant cicada flew in through an open window and hit a driver in the face, police say.

The driver then crashed into a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

Police provided no word on the condition either of the driver or of the cicada.

The crash has closed outbound Riverside Drive while crews respond and clean up the scene, according to police.

#Crash single car into a pole at 2600 Riverside Drive. Caused by a cicada that flew in through an open window striking the driver in the face. #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas #cicadas2021 pic.twitter.com/0WWUM8y5Ye — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 7, 2021

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.