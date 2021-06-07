Domestic violence nonprofit left out of Cincinnati’s next budget

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City funding for a program that helps domestic violence survivors is currently on the chopping block.

In last year’s budget (2021), the City of Cincinnati funded Women Helping women to the tune of $250,000. In the 2022 budget proposed by the city manager, that number is slashed to zero.

Women Helping Women CEO Kristin Shrimplin was on hand at last week’s public budget hearing to advocate on behalf of the organization.

“We’re not asking you to carry the financial load alone,” Shrimplin said. “We’re asking you to continue to show up and do your part.”

Shrimplin told FOX19 NOW on Monday the proposed budget does include a “violence prevention” section but that Women Helping Women isn’t included.

The effort would instead create a domestic violence enhancement response team. It would send associates with Cincinnati police to the scene of domestic violence incidents. Advocates would offer emergency assistance at the scene and help people make safety plans otherwise.

Shrimplin says there should be additional focus on survivors of domestic violence.

“At the end of the day, this isn’t about an agency, right? This is about survivors,” she said. “This is centering survivors in a city budget and making sure there are services.”

Since Women Helping Women started in 2018, Shrimplin says the nonprofit has helped more than 3,000 domestic violence survivors in Greater Cincinnati, for example by providing money for down payments on apartments or by changing locks or storage.

Shrimplin says help is more important now than ever because domestic violence cases are at a record high.

“We started this year off in Cincinnati in February, I believe with a domestic violence homicide where three people were killed,” she said, referencing this Evanson shooting. “It hasn’t stopped. It’s continuing, and it’s continuing [at] escalating rates.”

Shrimplin says she’ll attend Tuesday and Wednesday’s public hearings to continue pushing for the nonprofit to receive the full $250,000 it received last year.

If you suspect someone is dealing with domestic violence, you can callor text the Women Helping Women hotline at 513.381.5610.

