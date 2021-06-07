More Chances By Monday Evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The week will not be a wash out but we do expect rain chances at times everyday this new work week.

After heavy rain Monday morning, we now will remain with more dry than wet weather into Monday afternoon. However, the chance for storms will build late day and evening with some pop ups. Daytime high of 82 degrees.

Expect daily storm chances and high humidity until Friday. As dewpoints rise from the 60s this weekend to the 70s through Friday, it will feel a bit more uncomfortable, especially during the afternoon hours. The increase in moisture will help to fuel storms each day.

Highs each day reach for the lower 80s. While severe weather is not at this time, remember that any storm could have lots of dangerous lightning.

