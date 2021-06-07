Former UC volleyball star going to Olympics

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former UC volleyball star Jordan Thompson has been selected for the 2020 U.S. Olympic women’s indoor volleyball team and will compete at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Thompson has been with Team USA in Italy this month as they prepare for the Olympics.

She'll be the first former UC student-athlete to compete in the Olympics since Mary Wineberg in 2008. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 7, 2021

She will become the first former UC student-athlete to compete in an Olympic volleyball event, the 17th former Bearcat in the Olympics, the 10th for Team USA and the first since Mary Wineberg (track & field) in 2008.

Thompson, who earned first-team All-American at UC in 2019, has been with the U.S. women’s national team since that same year and recently started her professional career in Turkey.

Women’s indoor volleyball will be contested starting on July 25 in Ariake Arena in Koto City, Tokyo, Japan.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, U.S. women’s indoor volleyball athletes won bronze.

