I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Both sides of Interstate 275 are open again after a crash sent one person with serious injuries to the hospital in a medical helicopter Sunday, Kenton County dispatchers said.

It happened about 8 p.m. near Mineola, closing both sides of the highway.

The eastbound lanes reopened about an hour later, dispatchers said.

The westbound lanes remained shut down for several hours overnight while Erlanger police investigated.

Those lanes reopened at 2:31 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said.

Erlanger PD is currently working a serious injury collision on I-275 near Mineola. All lanes East bound and West bound...

Posted by Erlanger Police Department on Sunday, June 6, 2021

FOX19 will provide updates as we get more information.

The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.
