Lebanon police investigating man’s death as homicide, police say

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Lebanon Saturday evening as a homicide.

Lebanon police say the autopsy of 22-year-old Joseph Kancy revealed he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest and that the manner of death is determined to be a homicide.

Kancy died in front of a home in Lebanon Saturday evening.

According to Lebanon police, he, was found bleeding in the 900 block of North Broadway Street around 7 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Sgt. Trout at (513) 228-3328 or email ntrout@lebanonohio.gov

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.