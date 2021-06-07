Man found fatally shot in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot and killed in front of a home in Lebanon Saturday evening, police say.

According to Lebanon police, Joseph Kancy, 22, was found bleeding in the 900 block of North Broadway Street around 7 p.m.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate Kancy died from an apparent gunshot wound.

They are awaiting the results of an autopsy and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Sgt. Trout at (513) 228-3328 or email ntrout@lebanonohio.gov

