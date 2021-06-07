Contests
Maroon 5 returns to Riverbend Music Center

Maroon 5 announced Monday that they will be returning to Riverbend Music Center Aug. 28.
Maroon 5 announced Monday that they will be returning to Riverbend Music Center Aug. 28.(unsplash.com)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Maroon 5 announced Monday that they will be returning to Riverbend Music Center after their show was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grammy-awarding winning group will be returning on Aug. 28 with special guest Blackbear as a part of their North American headlining tour.

Maroon 5 will be promoting their seventh album, JORDI-which will be out in stores and streamed online Friday. The album includes their hit single with rapper Meg the Stallion, “Beautiful Mistakes.”

Officials with the band say the name of album is a nod to their original manager Jordan Feldstein, who died a few years ago.

“I miss him every single day. And I’m proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up…every step of the way. We love you Jordi,” lead singer Adam Levine said in a Instagram post.

Tickets for the show in Aug. can be bought through Ticketmaster. Officials with Ticketmaster say that fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 show can still use those tickets for the rescheduled show.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.

