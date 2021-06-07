Nearly 100 used tires found during investigation into illegal dumping

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Corporal Bryan Peak with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a tip on Monday that led him to find around 100 illegal dumped tires off of Beekman street in North Fairmount.

Peak is an environmental investigator, so his job is to investigate these types of crimes.

“My job is to follow up on tires, transporting of use tires, and the dumping illegal dumping of used tires because the environmental effects that come with that,” Peak explains.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.