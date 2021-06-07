Contests
Northern Kentucky city to discuss abortion ban Monday night

Twenty-eight cities in the United States have passed sanctuary city laws effectively banning abortion, including Lebanon, Ohio last month.
Lebanon City Council at the end of May unanimously approved the passage of an ordinance that...
Lebanon City Council at the end of May unanimously approved the passage of an ordinance that bans abortions.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Edgewood City Council on Monday night will discuss banning abortion clinics, according to the meeting agenda.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on Facebook.

A council member told our media partners at The Enquirer there is currently no draft ordinance, just a discussion.

According to the Enquirer, there are no abortion clinics in Northern Kentucky.

The Enquirer also quotes an Edgewood council member as saying the gesture would be “symbolic.”

Two weeks ago, Lebanon, Ohio, became the state’s first so-called “sanctuary city for the unborn” following a contentious three-hour meeting.

Twenty-eight other cities in the United States have passed similar sanctuary city laws effectively banning abortion.

Lebanon City Council voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance, though earlier in the day the lone dissenting member resigned due to what she described as a hyper-partisan political faction that she says has “hijacked” the city’s legislative agenda.

That ordinance makes getting or assisting in an abortion a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to $2,500 in fines and up to a year in jail, according to City Attorney Mark Yurick.

It also bans providing money or assistance to anyone seeking an abortion, even if the abortion takes place outside of the city limits.

Lebanon does have a women’s center, but abortions are not performed there. Prior to the ordinance’s passage, there were no facilities within Lebanon where an abortion could be legally performed.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

