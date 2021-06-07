ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A subcontractor with the Ohio Department of Transportation died Monday evening after he was hit along Ohio 73, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirms, the ODOT subcontractor that was hit while working as a flagger in Wayne Township has died from his injuries. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/LovZ1RSPtg — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) June 7, 2021

The flagger was hit in a work zone on the road around 1 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy told FOX19 NOW.

The flagger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.

OSHA has been called to the scene to investigate, the sheriff’s office says.

Construction zone accidents are nothing new. In 2019, ODOT reported more than 1,100 injuries caused by accidents in construction zones, and two workers died that year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.