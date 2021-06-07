Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Ohio couple’s maternity shoot goes viral thanks to beaming ‘Buckshot’

‘Best maternity session ever’
Buckshot the horse stole the show at a recent maternity shoot in Greater Cincinnati!
Buckshot the horse stole the show at a recent maternity shoot in Greater Cincinnati!(PhotographybyKristen/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Greater Cincinnati couple’s maternity photoshoot went viral over the weekend thanks to a horse named Buckshot.

Buckshot, one of several horses at the shoot, sidled up beside Amanda Eckstein and Phillip Werner as the photographer was taking photos.

Then the expressive equine stole the show.

“THIS photo session... I laughed so hard!” The photographer, Kristen, wrote on Facebook. “Who knew when I told THIS horse to smile, he would!! Best maternity session ever with Amanda Eckstein.”

As of this writing, the post has more than 25,000 likes, 75,000 shares and 6,200 comments.

On Monday, Kristen followed up the post with more photos from the same session... these without Buckshot.

THIS photosession…I laughed so hard! Who knew when I told THIS horse to smile, he would!! Best maternity session ever...

Posted by Photography By Kristen on Friday, June 4, 2021

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.
Man, woman identified in fatal I-75 crash
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
A man was shot and killed in front of a home in Lebanon Saturday evening, police say.
Man found fatally shot in Lebanon
Court rules in favor of family whose son took his own life after bullying
Family of 8-year-old CPS student who died by suicide wins key court battle

Latest News

Tri-State 12-year-old wrestler will represent USA
12-year-old Cincinnati wrestler is youngest member of Team USA
Vicki Waters and Frank Drees
Podcast shines spotlight on Cincinnati double-murder cold case
The Gregory family following the adoption of Regan on May 24, 2021
2 brothers, both NICU babies, adopted by same Cincinnati family three years apart
Gabe Taye
CPS Board approves settlement with family of Gabe Taye
The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County