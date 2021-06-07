Contests
Reactions: Did former Bengals fan favorite Chad Johnson - aka Ochocinco - win or lose?

Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson pays Ohio woman's rent, helps avoid eviction. (Photo: Kareem Elgazzar)((Photo: Kareem Elgazzar))
By Dave Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Former Cincinnati Bengals fan favorite Chad Johnson got knocked down by mixed martial artist and boxer Brian Maxwell during their exhibition bout on the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Logan Paul undercard Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, but some thought the ex-receiver known as Ochocinco came away the winner, writes the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Social media reactions:

