Reactions: Did former Bengals fan favorite Chad Johnson - aka Ochocinco - win or lose?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Former Cincinnati Bengals fan favorite Chad Johnson got knocked down by mixed martial artist and boxer Brian Maxwell during their exhibition bout on the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Logan Paul undercard Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, but some thought the ex-receiver known as Ochocinco came away the winner, writes the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Social media reactions:

Nate Robinson when Chad Johnson got back up pic.twitter.com/Xz92VLL1rs — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 7, 2021

Brian Maxwell drops Chad Johnson in the 4th round 😤💪#JohnsonMaxwell #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mPRZ4AohF7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Chad Johnson dropped in boxing debut, but goes four rounds with Brian Maxwell #MayweatherPaul https://t.co/f1ZcEFEeZi — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 7, 2021

Chad Johnson landed a BIG RIGHT hand and he looks comfortable in the ring 👀



(via @ShowtimeBoxing)

pic.twitter.com/3h1ycRKz3A — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 7, 2021

Brian Maxwell DROPPED Chad Johnson! pic.twitter.com/aYrpTh3fN6 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 7, 2021

Poor Chad Johnson got caught and dropped with a right in the 4th and final two-minute round. He was just out of gas. Showed some guts just to get up and stay up. But Brian Maxwell let his idol off the hook in the final 30 seconds. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

TO is in the house cheering on his buddy Chad Johnson pic.twitter.com/83zEHvC09K — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2021

Bout ends with a hug between Chad Johnson & Brian Maxwell. No judges so there won't be an official decision, but the story is Johnson got knocked down in the 4th round but got up and survived all four rounds of the fight against a pro combat fighter. Impressive.#MayweatherPaul — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 7, 2021

Chad Johnson just got LEVELED pic.twitter.com/XOvPoayHUk — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 7, 2021

Chad Johnson after his boxing match pic.twitter.com/5eGbRt3fhm — Stadium (@Stadium) June 7, 2021

Salute home team 💯 https://t.co/bpAlzGR0C2 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 7, 2021

I respect @ochocinco for getting in that ring fasho 💯 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 7, 2021

