Snopes debunks questions surrounding #TrumpPants

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREENVILLE, NC (Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump spoke at the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 State Convention in Greenville, North Carolina Saturday.

For more than an hour, Trump talked about issues such as gas prices, China, Afghanistan, the border crisis and the COVID-19 vaccine, among other things.

But, his words were overshadowed by everyone’s focus on his attire.

There are several zoomed-in videos and images of the former president floating around social media, suggesting he had unintentionally put his pants on backward.

Now, the photos are so popular they are trending on Twitter under #TrumpPants.

The question on everyone’s mind: Was Trump wearing his suit pants backward?

“No, Trump did not wear his pants backward,” Snopes posted after reviewing the video of Trump’s 90-minute speech.

Snopes staff members combed through the footage from the republican gathering and found several images that clearly show the former president on stage wearing pants with a zipper in the front.

During his speech, Trump said 2022 is going to be a “banner year,” for NC Republicans, referring to the midterm elections.

He wrapped up by saying they’ll fight for more jobs, lower taxes, make pro-American trade deals and other things.

You can watch the full speech HERE.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WITN contributed to this report.

