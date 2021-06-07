Summer camps return to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week was the kick-off for a lot of summer camps in the city. That is good news for parents and kids.

At Five Seasons Sports Club, they have summer camps to keep your kids busy for the rest of the break.

“It’s so nice to see those happy faces coming to camp,” says Five Seasons Sports Clubs Vice President of Operations Nancy Conard.

Conard is happy to see kids enjoying their summer break at the fitness center.

She says after a year without summer camps due to the pandemic, they are more ready than ever to welcome kids back.

Kids ages five through 12 can come to camp for as little as three days a week or stay all summer through Aug. 13.

Swimming and playing tennis are two of the big things kids will get to do at camp.

“We have a lot of kids that start in summer camp and want to continue here in our tennis program,” says Conard. “But most of all we’re just happy that they’re having fun together.”

Kids will also enjoy arts and crafts and other outdoor activities, weather permitting.

The sports club also offers before and aftercare for families that may need the extra hours.

Conard says whether the kids become a tennis or swimming pro is not what is important. Making happy memories is what counts.

“They’re going to have relationships with all of us,” Conard says. “There’s a lot of high-fiving going on. They’re going to learn new sports, they’re going to try new things, they’re going to be around kids in an environment that they haven’t had a chance to do that. All positive things, and we’re just excited about what 2021 summer is going to look like here at Five Seasons.”

Camp is full in Cincinnati, but there are spots in Crestview Hills.

