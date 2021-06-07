Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

T-shirt display pays tribute to 46 children slain in Missouri last year

An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger killed in homicide cases last year.
By KMOV staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger killed in homicide cases last year.

There are 46 T-shirts on display, corresponding to the number of children killed.

“In some of the cases, it was donated by a family member, and they wore the T-shirt, the child killed,” Gail Wechsler said.

That number does not include unintentional shootings or suicides. Organizers say that number would be more than 100 for Missouri.

The display is put up by the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

“We are nonpartisan. It’s not just for moms, and we are not anti-Second Amendment. We are about gun violence prevention,” Wechsler said.

She said the group is working on gun violence prevention across the country and in Washington D.C.

“One that’s really a priority nationally is background checks on all gun sales,” Wechsler said. “We also want to see loopholes closed in some of these domestic violence laws so that those who have been found to be domestic abusers do not have access to a firearm.”

In the past 10 years, gun deaths have increased 47% in Missouri compared to a 17% national average, and according to the CDC, Missouri leads the country in child slayings.

It’s these shocking statistics that this group is trying to bring attention to, one little T-shirt at a time.

“It’s been touching people whenever they come to see it. It’s inspiring, it’s tragic and we are hoping it moves people to do something to try and stop this epidemic we have,” Wechsler said.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.
Man, woman identified in fatal I-75 crash
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
A man was shot and killed in front of a home in Lebanon Saturday evening, police say.
Man found fatally shot in Lebanon
Court rules in favor of family whose son took his own life after bullying
Family of 8-year-old CPS student who died by suicide wins key court battle

Latest News

Tri-State 12-year-old wrestler will represent USA
12-year-old Cincinnati wrestler is youngest member of Team USA
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 51
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls
Vicki Waters and Frank Drees
Podcast shines spotlight on Cincinnati double-murder cold case
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
US fights ruling to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico