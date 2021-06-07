Tri-State reaches peak cicada invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In case you have not been outside and heard, the Tri-State has reached the peak of the cicada invasion.

“We finally reached that point where they are screaming,” said Cicada Expert Dr. Gene Kritsky. “Right now, we are beginning the plateau where the singing is at its maximum.”

On Sunday, Kritsky says decibels were consistently hitting 90.

So, what can the Tri-State expect now?

“It’s not like one day is the peak,” explains Kritsky. “It builds to a certain point, stay there for a week, and we are just beginning that time yesterday was fantastic.”

