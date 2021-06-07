Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature headline post-game concert at GABP

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Vanilla Ice and Naughty by Nature will be among the featured artists for the Aug. 21 post-game concert at Great American Ball Park.

Tone Loc and Rob Base will also perform that night for the “I Love the 90′s” throwback tour.

The concert will begin after the Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins at GABP.

All fans with a ticket to the game can stay for the post-game concert.

There are a limited number of upgrade opportunities:

Ohio Lottery Field Passes give ticketed fans an up-close, on-field view of the post-game concert (must already have a ticket to the Reds vs. Marlins game).

VIP Packages include an Infield Box ticket to the Reds vs. Marlins game, meet & greet with Vanilla Ice, signed concert poster, and Ohio Lottery Field Pass for the post-game concert.

For Reds tickets, Ohio Lottery Field Passes, and VIP Packages, click here.

