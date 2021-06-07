Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature headline post-game concert at GABP

In this Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, rapper Vanilla Ice performs during the skills competition at...
In this Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, rapper Vanilla Ice performs during the skills competition at the NBA All Star basketball game in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Vanilla Ice and Naughty by Nature will be among the featured artists for the Aug. 21 post-game concert at Great American Ball Park.

Tone Loc and Rob Base will also perform that night for the “I Love the 90′s” throwback tour.

The concert will begin after the Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins at GABP.

All fans with a ticket to the game can stay for the post-game concert.

There are a limited number of upgrade opportunities:

  • Ohio Lottery Field Passes give ticketed fans an up-close, on-field view of the post-game concert (must already have a ticket to the Reds vs. Marlins game).
  • VIP Packages include an Infield Box ticket to the Reds vs. Marlins game, meet & greet with Vanilla Ice, signed concert poster, and Ohio Lottery Field Pass for the post-game concert.

For Reds tickets, Ohio Lottery Field Passes, and VIP Packages, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was at the 3.8 mile marker.
Man, woman identified in fatal I-75 crash
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
A man was shot and killed in front of a home in Lebanon Saturday evening, police say.
Man found fatally shot in Lebanon
Court rules in favor of family whose son took his own life after bullying
Family of 8-year-old CPS student who died by suicide wins key court battle

Latest News

Buckshot the horse stole the show at a recent maternity shoot in Greater Cincinnati!
Ohio couple’s maternity shoot goes viral thanks to beaming ‘Buckshot’
Maroon 5 announced Monday that they will be returning to Riverbend Music Center Aug. 28.
Maroon 5 returns to Riverbend Music Center
The largest Aquaslide pool obstacle course in the nation, "The Challenge Zone," is one of the...
Coney Island opens Monday: Here’s what’s new
The Challenge Zone will feature the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States...
Coney Island sets new opening day after leak kept it closed