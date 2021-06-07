Vigil held for victim of 13-year-old unsolved murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vigil was held Sunday for a woman whose murder remains unsolved 13 years later.

Friends and family gathered where Cincinnati Police believe Victoria Thompson was murdered in front of her home in Millvale.

They say they don’t want her name or story to be forgotten.

Victoria’s daughter Taj Thompson says their old apartment has since been torn down and left as a field, “And I’m glad this unit is gone. Yeah, they destroyed it.”

“We just really want justice. It’s been too long. She was just too good of a person. She didn’t deserve it,” Taj told FOX19.

She says her mom was killed when she got caught in a drive-by shooting.

“The whole unit which is no longer there got shot up,” said Taj.

She says her mother was standing in the doorway while the building was being shot at, “So the bullet ricocheted off her collarbone and into her heart and killed her.”

Taj says she is determined to bring attention back to the case. With the help of her family, they released balloons and passed out fliers in Victoria’s memory.

Hoping someone knows something and will have the courage to speak up.

“She missed so much like I really need this. I just really need peace,” said Taj.

Taj’s relative TY is a member of an organization called Who Killed Our Kids. The death of his cousin Victoria inspired him to get involved in solving her murder and other families affected by gun violence.

“We gotta stop the violence. The killing has got to stop. By any means necessary,” said TY.

The family says they are hoping that they’ll know who’s responsible for Victoria’s death and the countless other unsolved cases across the tri-state one day soon.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

