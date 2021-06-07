Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two sisters have warrants out for their arrest in connection with shooting homeless people in Over-the-Rhine with a BB gun.

Brittany Hopper, 29, and Kelsey Hopper, 28, were identified as the suspects who shot two homeless people on June 3, the Cincinnati Police Department said Monday.

Around 2 a.m. that day, the sisters shot one person on Republic Street and another on 7th/Plum Street, police said.

Police released videos showing the suspects and the vehicle involved.

The vehicle was found and impounded on Monday.

The sisters tried to disguise the car by spray painting it, according to CPD.

Brittany and Kelsey face three counts of assault, police said.

We are hopeful that Brittany and Kelsey Hopper do the right thing and turn themselves into District One (310 Ezzard Charles Dr.) Thank you again for helping us ID those responsible in last week's incredibly senseless crimes. pic.twitter.com/WK6zaieQzA — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 7, 2021

CPD is still asking for anyone who was shot by a BB gun on June 3 to call them.

