Wet week ahead: Here’s what to expect

Watch for heavy rain as you head out Monday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain soaked the morning commute, bringing delays, crashes and even some localized flooding that briefly closed the far right lanes on northbound Interstate 71 at the Ridge Avenue South exit.

More rain is on the way Monday.

The showers could bring heavy downpours at times with isolated thunderstorms and additional localized flooding, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Rain chances will stick around the rest of the work week, along with muggy air.

Highs will be in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

