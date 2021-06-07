Wet week ahead: Here’s what to expect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain soaked the morning commute, bringing delays, crashes and even some localized flooding that briefly closed the far right lanes on northbound Interstate 71 at the Ridge Avenue South exit.

All lanes are back open on 75 SB. @FOX19 https://t.co/cCzhENQEkr — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) June 7, 2021

High water is a problem here @FOX19 https://t.co/wMfstH7Vu5 — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) June 7, 2021

More rain is on the way Monday.

The showers could bring heavy downpours at times with isolated thunderstorms and additional localized flooding, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Heavy rain this morning moving into Hamilton county and pushing north. These are some steady downpours that will slow you up. Use caution. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/BnLe2MHtxv — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) June 7, 2021

Crash on 75 NB btwn Clifton and Mitchell Avenues. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/EIshtyd5vy — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) June 7, 2021

Here is a look at the back up.

A snap shot of 71 at 275. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/k8JtF8xAyr — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) June 7, 2021

Rain chances will stick around the rest of the work week, along with muggy air.

Highs will be in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

