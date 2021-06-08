Contests
2 brothers, both NICU babies, adopted by same Cincinnati family three years apart

Both born addicted to opioids... But both adopted by the same family... on the same day... three years apart.
By Brittany Harry
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A baby boy is united with his biological brother after the same Cincinnati family adopted them on the same day three years apart.

How’s that for serendipity? (It actually gets better.)

Logan Gregory, 3, and his younger brother, 1-month-old Regan Gregory, had hard paths into this world. Both were born addicted to opioids, and they both spent time in NICUs. They were also both up for adoption from start.

But now the brothers are slated to grow up under the same roof, one belonging to Cincinnati Police Detective David Gregory and his wife, Traci Gregory.

With their other son, 19-year-old AJ Gregory, they are, emphatically and self-assuredly, “Team Gregor”—a family of five.

David, a 20-year-veteran of the force currently working on CPD’s Homicide Unit, first learned about Logan through work.

“He came home that day and said, ‘There’s a baby and he needs a home,’” Traci recalled. “And I said, ‘Ok.’ And so then we have Logan!”

The adoption became official May 24, 2018. At the time, AJ was 16. The Gregorys say they never considered having more kids, but suddenly they were a quartet.

It wouldn’t last. Three years later—to wit, on Logan’s birthday—the Gregorys got a call from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

“They said, ‘Logan has a biological brother He’s in the ICU. He’s addicted to opioids. What do you think?’” Traci explained. “I freaked out. Dave was on board 1,000 percent from the minute he hung up the phone.”

From serendipity to fate, according to David.

“I never really gave it much thought,” he said. “I just knew it was right. I just knew these children were destined to be ours. I can’t explain it. I just knew.”

David continued: “In my line of work, you see the most ugly things in society. We always ask people to step up and help us as the police, and now it’s us stepping up to help our community, because these little ones needed a home.”

The Gregorys made multiple visits to the NICU for Logan, and they would do the same for Regan before officially adopting him on May 24, 2021.

That day, by the way—May 24—also happens to be Traci’s birthday.

“I got babies for my birthday! Twice!” She exclaimed.

The adoption process wasn’t easy, the Gregorys say, but they add it was absolutely worth it.

“They’re amazing,” Traci said of Logan and Regan. “They truly are amazing, and we’ve been so lucky because right now we don’t have any major residual effects of the opioids. It may change as [they get] older, but they do go to the clinic and get checked at [Cincinnati] Children’s Hospital. They’re both far exceeding their milestones. Everyone is healthy. Everyone is developing. It’s fun!”

