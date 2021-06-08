Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Baffert, Medina Spirit owners sue Ky. racing commission

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The trainer and owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit are seeking a temporary court injunction against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to prevent them from acting after refusing to allow a urine sample from the horse to be sent to an independent lab for testing.

The suit was filed Monday by Bob Baffert and Zedan Racing Stables in Franklin Circuit Court asking for a temporary injunction against KHRC because they claim Medina Spirit did not violate the rules of horse racing in Kentucky.

Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first in the May 1 running of the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. On May 9, it was revealed the testing of a post-race urine sample showed excessive levels of Betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory drug.

Hours after the results of the test became known, Churchill Downs suspended Baffert from racing any horses at the historic track. Officials at Pimlico allowed Medina Spirit to race in the Preakness, but without Baffert at the track. Medina Spirit finished third.

In the lawsuit, Baffert and Zedan state “Betamethasone is not a performance drug,” but is a substance, not unlike hydrocortisone and prednisone, that controls inflammation.

On June 2, Churchill Downs announced that Baffert would be suspended for two years after the second post-race urine sample tested positive.

“The suspension prohibits Baffert, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Bob Baffert Racing Stables, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks,” Churchill Downs Incorporated said in a statement. “This decision follows the confirmation by attorneys representing Bob Baffert of the presence of betamethasone, a prohibited race-day substance, in Medina Spirit’s bloodstream on the day of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby in violation of the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s equine medication protocols and CDI’s terms and conditions for racing.”

Medina Spirit did not run in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

2 facing list of charges months after chase ends in a fiery crash
2 indicted in chase of Middletown woman that ended with fiery, near-fatal crash
Company helps Tri-State family searching for kidney
Northern Kentucky family in search of kidney gets helping hand from design firm
Jarron Slayback was fatally shot in June 2020.
Butler Co. family furious, fearful as accused murderer seeks reduced bond
OVI crash victim released from hospital
Accused OVI driver charged in wrong-way crash that put 27-year-old in a coma
Dress for Success Cincinnati moves to Norwood
Tri-State non-profit that empowers women moves to new location