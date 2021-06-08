Designing bedrooms with love for foster children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A company called Bloom Family Designs works to create beautifully designed rooms for adopted and foster children to help welcome them home.

Their goal is to create a space full of hope, love, and security for each child.

Each family chosen by Bloom is gifted with a uniquely designed, decorated, and furnished child’s room at no financial cost to the family.

Brook Fiegel and her husband Mike have always had a heart for adoption.

They are the parents of four girls - Peyton, Bella, Tatum, Olivia, and now 5 year old twins, Dawens and Dawenska.

“In 2017 we submitted our paper work,” Brook says. “March 2020 is when we were matched and because of the pandemic, we’re still waiting. We have been able to do video conferences with them.”

Brook was recently approached by designer and friend Laurie Moher.

Laurie was recently named the regional Tri-State Designer for Bloom Family Designs.

She created a room for the twins that includes twin beds, new flooring, a new closet, a Lego wall, and other beautiful customized items.

“To fuse my love of design, along with being an adoptive parent and knowing the mission of Bloom, just seemed like a match made in Heaven,” says Laurie.

The Fiegel Family hopes to welcome Dawens and Dawenska in the next couple of months.

In the meantime, the family has nominated another Tri-State family to receive a room makeover.

She is a single mom getting ready to adopt her fifth child from India.

If you would like to help or nominate a family, visit https://www.bloomfamilydesigns.come

