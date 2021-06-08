Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Designing bedrooms with love for foster children

A company called Bloom Family Designs designs rooms for adopted and foster children to help...
A company called Bloom Family Designs designs rooms for adopted and foster children to help welcome them home. Their goal is to create a space full of hope, love, and security for each child.(Provided)
By Lauren Minor
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A company called Bloom Family Designs works to create beautifully designed rooms for adopted and foster children to help welcome them home.

Their goal is to create a space full of hope, love, and security for each child.

Each family chosen by Bloom is gifted with a uniquely designed, decorated, and furnished child’s room at no financial cost to the family.

Brook Fiegel and her husband Mike have always had a heart for adoption.

They are the parents of four girls - Peyton, Bella, Tatum, Olivia, and now 5 year old twins, Dawens and Dawenska.

“In 2017 we submitted our paper work,” Brook says. “March 2020 is when we were matched and because of the pandemic, we’re still waiting. We have been able to do video conferences with them.”

Brook was recently approached by designer and friend Laurie Moher.

Laurie was recently named the regional Tri-State Designer for Bloom Family Designs.

She created a room for the twins that includes twin beds, new flooring, a new closet, a Lego wall, and other beautiful customized items.

“To fuse my love of design, along with being an adoptive parent and knowing the mission of Bloom, just seemed like a match made in Heaven,” says Laurie.

The Fiegel Family hopes to welcome Dawens and Dawenska in the next couple of months.

In the meantime, the family has nominated another Tri-State family to receive a room makeover.

She is a single mom getting ready to adopt her fifth child from India.

If you would like to help or nominate a family, visit https://www.bloomfamilydesigns.come

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
OTR
Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

Police are looking for these suspects in connection to a shooting.
Police seek help in locating College Hill shooting suspects
Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young
Wendell Young ‘shall not be suspended’ from Cincinnati City Council: Supreme Court commission
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
Kroger and Harris Teeter announced today that the merger between the two companies was...
Kroger hiring 10,000 store associates
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village