Child, 9, hospitalized after being struck by car in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 9-year-old was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Montana Avenue, Cincinnati police said.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Montana Avenue, according to a CPD statement.

G’Vonte Gregory Swan, 23, was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 eastbound on Montana Avenue when a 10-year-old boy ran across the street into the Chrysler’s path, police say.

The boy was not in the crosswalk when he was hit, according to police. He sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The boy is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say excessive speed was not a factor in the crash.

Swan was not injured and is not facing charges at this time.

Montana Avenue was closed between Glenmore and McFadden Avenue but has since reopened.

Holly Kenerly, an 11-year resident of the area, fears this won’t be the last time someone is hit on that stretch. In fact, Kenerly says it happens frequently.

“This street is busy. It’s too busy, and trying to ask what we can do to slow things down, especially [during] summer, when kids are out and they’re going to do things that are accidental... we’ve gotta be more vigilant drivers,” she said.

Kenerly relates what she’d been told from someone working on her house who was nearby when the crash happened: “He said he heard a screech and screams, and apparently the person got out of the car and said he ran into the street. You could hear the devastation.”

Witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

Police are on scene at Montana & Dartmouth investigating a child struck by a vehicle. Police say the child has very serious injuries. We are working to get more information from the scene. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/0naCYvRhcX — Payton Del Bradley (@iPaytonBradley) June 8, 2021

