Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Child, 9, hospitalized after being struck by car in Westwood

By Jared Goffinet and Brittany Harry
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 9-year-old was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Montana Avenue, Cincinnati police said.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Montana Avenue, according to a CPD statement.

G’Vonte Gregory Swan, 23, was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 eastbound on Montana Avenue when a 10-year-old boy ran across the street into the Chrysler’s path, police say.

The boy was not in the crosswalk when he was hit, according to police. He sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The boy is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say excessive speed was not a factor in the crash.

Swan was not injured and is not facing charges at this time.

Montana Avenue was closed between Glenmore and McFadden Avenue but has since reopened.

Holly Kenerly, an 11-year resident of the area, fears this won’t be the last time someone is hit on that stretch. In fact, Kenerly says it happens frequently.

“This street is busy. It’s too busy, and trying to ask what we can do to slow things down, especially [during] summer, when kids are out and they’re going to do things that are accidental... we’ve gotta be more vigilant drivers,” she said.

Kenerly relates what she’d been told from someone working on her house who was nearby when the crash happened: “He said he heard a screech and screams, and apparently the person got out of the car and said he ran into the street. You could hear the devastation.”

Witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
A 31-year-old man died in a shooting in Spring Grove Village early Tuesday, according to the...
Man fatally shot in Spring Grove Village
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

2 facing list of charges months after chase ends in a fiery crash
2 indicted in chase of Middletown woman that ended with fiery, near-fatal crash
Company helps Tri-State family searching for kidney
Northern Kentucky family in search of kidney gets helping hand from design firm
Jarron Slayback was fatally shot in June 2020.
Butler Co. family furious, fearful as accused murderer seeks reduced bond
OVI crash victim released from hospital
Accused OVI driver charged in wrong-way crash that put 27-year-old in a coma
Dress for Success Cincinnati moves to Norwood
Tri-State non-profit that empowers women moves to new location