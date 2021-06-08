Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Concert announcements keep on turnin’ in the Tri-State

(Source: Lynyrd Skynyrd)
(Source: Lynyrd Skynyrd)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More concerts have been announced in the Tri-State.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will be in town with their Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour. The initial 30 dates kick off June 13, 2021 and run coast to coast including a performance in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Special guest The Marshall Tucker Band will join as support.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11.

Harry Connick Jr. announced his Time to Play Tour will be hitting the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17.

Toad The Wet Sprocket is returning to Ohio for one night with special guest Stephen Kellogg.

The performance will be at the Taft Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 .m. on Friday, June 11.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
OTR
Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

Buckshot the horse stole the show at a recent maternity shoot in Greater Cincinnati!
Ohio couple’s maternity shoot goes viral thanks to beaming ‘Buckshot’
In this Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, rapper Vanilla Ice performs during the skills competition at...
Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature headline post-game concert at GABP
Maroon 5 announced Monday that they will be returning to Riverbend Music Center Aug. 28.
Maroon 5 returns to Riverbend Music Center
The largest Aquaslide pool obstacle course in the nation, "The Challenge Zone," is one of the...
Coney Island opens Monday: Here’s what’s new