Concert announcements keep on turnin’ in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More concerts have been announced in the Tri-State.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will be in town with their Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour. The initial 30 dates kick off June 13, 2021 and run coast to coast including a performance in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Special guest The Marshall Tucker Band will join as support.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11.

Harry Connick Jr. announced his Time to Play Tour will be hitting the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17.

Toad The Wet Sprocket is returning to Ohio for one night with special guest Stephen Kellogg.

The performance will be at the Taft Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 .m. on Friday, June 11.

