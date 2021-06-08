Construction worker identified after fatal work zone crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The construction worker killed Monday after he was hit along Ohio 73 has been identified.

Alexander King, 21, of Higginsport, Ohio, was directing traffic around 1 p.m. when a GMC Yukon hit him, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

King suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, but later died, deputies said Monday.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says distracted driving and impairment do not appear to be factors.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported five deadly work zone crashes in 2021 already.

Seven fatal work zone crashes were reported in all of 2020.

