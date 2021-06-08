Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Construction worker identified after fatal work zone crash

The investigation is ongoing.
The investigation is ongoing.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The construction worker killed Monday after he was hit along Ohio 73 has been identified.

Alexander King, 21, of Higginsport, Ohio, was directing traffic around 1 p.m. when a GMC Yukon hit him, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

King suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, but later died, deputies said Monday.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says distracted driving and impairment do not appear to be factors.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported five deadly work zone crashes in 2021 already.

Seven fatal work zone crashes were reported in all of 2020.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flagger was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital.
ODOT subcontractor dies after being hit by vehicle in Butler County
A car crashed into a pole after a cicada flew into the driver's face on Monday, police say.
Cicada causes car crash on Riverside Drive, police say
One person was transported by medical helicopter after a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
I-275 reopens after crash hospitalizes 1
OTR
Warrants issued for sisters accused of shooting homeless people with BB gun
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Priest offers to cover funeral costs for 6 people killed in I-75 crash

Latest News

OTR
Sisters in custody after shooting homeless with BB gun, police say
The district put new programs in place to help students "catch up."
Newport BOE rejects allowing students to repeat a grade
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage
(Source: Lynyrd Skynyrd)
Concert announcements keep on turnin’ in the Tri-State