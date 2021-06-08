CPS Board approves settlement with family of Gabe Taye

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education on Monday approved a settlement with the family of Gabe Taye to resolve a lawsuit filed after Gabe’s death.

The 8-year-old CPS student died by suicide after being bullied in 2017.

Taye was bullied at Carson Elementary countless times in the three years before his death, including shocking incidents where bullying occurred but school officials neither helped him nor told his parents, according to a court opinion.

Taye’s family claimed a “cover-up” occurred “aimed at keeping any information regarding the rampant violence and aggressive behavior at Carson Elementary a secret,” according to a complaint.

Taye died on Jan. 27, 2017.

The settlement builds on the bullying reporting system now in place at CPS and includes the following additional terms:

Improved efforts to identify bullying by tracking repeat offenders, repeat victims, and repeat locations where acts of bullying take place regardless of how the school or district becomes aware of the bullying;

Improving the ability of school nurses to report suspected incidents of bullying within the district’s reporting system;

Intervening with those engaged in bullying by using restorative justice principles;

Adopting the state model policy for deterring bullying;

Training and supervising all staff to follow the reforms; and

Placing an appropriate memorial to Gabriel Taye at Carson School.

The agreement states that CPS and plaintiffs’ counsel will meet twice a year for the next two years to monitor those terms. The defendants, including a nurse employed by the City of Cincinnati, have also agreed to pay a total of $3 million as part of the settlement, according to the agreement.

The board did not openly discuss the settlement during the meeting. Afterward, BOE President Carolyn Jones said the board was happy they were able to come to an agreement with the Taye family.

“In terms of his legacy, I think of the ancillary things that were added to it,” Jones said of the settlement. “We had already started to do that within the district, like modify some of the bullying policies and things like that... record-keeping and what-have-you. But I think most important is the memorial piece of the bench that will sit on that property. I think will have great significance over time.”

See the entire agreement below:

