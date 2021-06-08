Tri-State non-profit that empowers women moves to new location

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dress for Success Cincinnati has moved from downtown to Norwood and while they are in a new location they say non-profit’s services will not change.

Dress for Success is still going to help women find jobs.

“Our mission is empowering women to find economic independence,” Executive Director Lisa Nolan explained. “We do this by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.”

It has only been a few days since the big move, but they have made a lot of progress at Dress for Success and their resale store Portaluca.

It was unexpected to move from their location on 4th Street, but the owner of the building sold it, forcing Dress for Success to move to 4623 Wesley Avenue, Suite H, in Norwood

Nolan says they are ready to use this as a new start.

“We’re very excited about our new location in Norwood,” Nolan explained.. “We are located in the same business complex as the Hamilton County Board of Elections. So, it has really great bus access, as well as access from all the major highways and free parking. We’re also really excited to have larger group meeting space for all of our client programs.”

Since 1999, Dress for Success has helped 19,000 women in Cincinnati find jobs. They provide ladies with an entire outfit and accessories for a job interview and more clothes once they land the job. They also help women search for jobs at their career center.

But without donations and volunteers, the organization would not be able to survive.

“Clothing donations are in many ways the bread and butter behind our operations at Dress for Success,” Nolan said. “Not only do they go to our clients who need them for employment attire, everything that’s not appropriate to give to our clients or is in excess of what we need goes into Portaluca Boutique which is actually what you see behind me here today. It’s our earned income venture that’s open to the public. So, it’s a resale boutique with great prices and all purchases come back to financially support the mission of Dress for Success.”

If you would like to donate to Dress for Success, you can follow this link. They will begin seeing clients at the new location next week.

