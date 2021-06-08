Contests
Man facing charges in deadly I-275 motorcycle crash, sheriff says

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash on eastbound I-275 on Memorial Day, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says.

38-year-old Jason Sargent was struck and killed near Five Mile Road in Anderson Township.

Nick Brumley, 32, told deputies that the driver of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta ran from the scene.

Witness statement and video showed Brumley was the driver of the car, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Brumley is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, obstruction of official business, driving under suspension, and fictitious license plates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

