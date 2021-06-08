Contests
Fungus attacking, killing some cicadas

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - They are everywhere – dead cicadas. Many have fulfilled their life cycle but quite a few may be infected with the fungus called Massospora.

“Up to a quarter of the dead ones, and remember that’s an unrepresented sample size because the ones that aren’t dead yet are up in the trees, that’s still a vast majority,” cicada expert Dr. Gene Kritsky said. “I’ve been finding upward to 24-25% of the ones we find on the ground are infected with the fungus.”

It is easy to spot.

It appears that the tip of the cicada’s abdomen has been broken off, and it looks like they have a piece of chalk, so the cicada can’t reproduce.

“It’s fallen off, it’s gone,” Kritsky explained. “So, the female, when he tries to mate with her, what he does is infect her with the fungal spores. His whole psyche as a cicada has been hijacked by this fungus. It’s horrible for the cicada, but great for the fungus.”

The fungus is so savvy that it can actually modify the cicada’s behavior.

“If that fungal infected male hears a male call, the fungal infected male pretends he’s a female to lure that male to mate with him,” Kritsky said.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

